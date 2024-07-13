Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,139,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 466,733 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,516,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 371,543 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

