Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

