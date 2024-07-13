Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,756,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $173,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $269.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

