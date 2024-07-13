22,755 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Up 0.6 %

NYT opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

