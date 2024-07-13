Duality Advisers LP Buys 5,510 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,096,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.1 %

ZG stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

