Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

EQT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

