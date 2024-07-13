Duality Advisers LP Sells 34,437 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

