Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.