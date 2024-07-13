iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

