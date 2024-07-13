Duality Advisers LP Buys 137 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

