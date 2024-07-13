26,542 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

