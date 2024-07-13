HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $580.00 at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $640.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.69.

HUBS opened at $476.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $587.56 and its 200 day moving average is $602.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

