Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

