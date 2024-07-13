Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.61.
In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 152,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $76,129.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,650,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
