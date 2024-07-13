Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 152,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $76,129.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,650,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trilogy Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 434,352 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.