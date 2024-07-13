International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICAGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

