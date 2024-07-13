ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.01.

ESS Tech Trading Up 7.1 %

GWH stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 746.89% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESS Tech

In other news, Director Harry Quarls bought 42,690 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 212,070 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

