Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Downgraded by Eight Capital to “Hold”

Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.08 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.