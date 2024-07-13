Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sensus Healthcare

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $95,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.