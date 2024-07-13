Duality Advisers LP Takes $999,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Buckle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

BKE stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

