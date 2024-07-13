Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Rises By 1,133.3%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

TSYHY opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

