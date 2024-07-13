BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $38.53 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

