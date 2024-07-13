BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BST opened at $38.53 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
