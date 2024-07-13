Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

