Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
