Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, a growth of 1,311.5% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PET

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $39,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,377.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $39,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 363,947 shares of company stock worth $627,922 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wag! Group stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of Wag! Group worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Wag! Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.