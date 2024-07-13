Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOY opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $662.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

