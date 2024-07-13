BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $23.48.
