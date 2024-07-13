Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 1,669 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $205.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.81. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

