Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a growth of 516.3% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.4 %

BLTE opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Stories

