Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total transaction of $8,916,696.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,104,462.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,060,559 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $498.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

