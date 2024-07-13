KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $76.11 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

