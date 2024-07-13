Advisory Alpha LLC Has $336,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

