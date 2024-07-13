Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $59.77 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

