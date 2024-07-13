Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLB opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

View Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.