Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Raised by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 117.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Casualty Co. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

