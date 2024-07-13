Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 6,237 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.36 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.83 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

