Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. Research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

