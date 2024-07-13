Duality Advisers LP Makes New $740,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Black Hills by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Black Hills by 640.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 221,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 2,366.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 106,777 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

