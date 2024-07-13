Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 1,723 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $478.32 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $481.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.40. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

