Duality Advisers LP Has $784,000 Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3,191.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.54. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

