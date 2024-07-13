Duality Advisers LP Invests $722,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after buying an additional 1,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,674,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 756,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 543,942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,118,000 after purchasing an additional 516,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $75.37 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.