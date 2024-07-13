Duality Advisers LP Has $748,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

CF opened at $70.62 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.