Duality Advisers LP Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $269.91 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.38 and its 200-day moving average is $247.43.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

