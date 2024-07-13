Duality Advisers LP Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $193.50 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

