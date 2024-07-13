Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 277.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $109.52 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.