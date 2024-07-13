Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

JAZZ stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

