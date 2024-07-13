Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 193.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 61,277.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

