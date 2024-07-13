Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.66 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

AES Trading Up 1.4 %

AES opened at $18.91 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

