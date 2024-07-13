Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 141.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $33,638,976. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $99.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 248.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.