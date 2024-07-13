TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 256.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.