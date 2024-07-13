XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $107.21 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile



XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

