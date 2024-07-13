Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 22,482 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.87.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.